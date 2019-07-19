FOREST GROVE — Local students graduating from Pacific University from January through June 2019 included:
La Grande: Elias Wisdom, bachelor's degree, biology, cum laude. Wisdom was also named the university's Outstanding Senior in Biology.
Pendleton: Brandon Hergert, bachelor's degree, biology.
Stanfield: Melissa Hood, bachelor's degree, creative writing; Nicole Hood, bachelor's degree, business administration, cum laude.
Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts & sciences, business, education, optometry, and health professions from campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene and Woodburn.
