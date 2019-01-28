FOREST GROVE — The following students have been named to the Dean's List at Pacific University for the 2018 Fall Semester:
Hermiston: Vanessa Ambriz-Mendoza and Audrey Lincoln; Pendleton: Caiden Marks; Stanfield: Nicole Hood; Umatilla: Guadalupe Flores and Elijah Pine.
To qualify for the Dean's List at Pacific, a student must achieve a term grade-point average 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.
