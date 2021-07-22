FOREST GROVE — Local students graduating from Pacific University in Oregon in May 2021 include:
Hermiston: Audrey Lincoln, BS computer science and mathematics, summa cum laude, Dean's Academic Achievement Award, Outstanding Senior in Computer Science, Outstanding Senior in Mathematics, and Outstanding Senior in Natural Science.
Pendleton: Caiden Marks, BS biology, magna cum laude.
Umatilla: Guadalupe Flores, BA criminal justice, law and society, and sociology, magna cum laude; and Elijah Pine, BA music performance, music education and Spanish, magna cum laude, Outstanding Senior in Music Education.
Local students named to the dean's list include:
Hermiston: Audrey Lincoln and Adriann Stewart, spring 2021.
Pendleton: Nick Bower, fall 2020 and spring 2021; Brittany Case, fall 2020 and spring 2021; Isabelle Chapman, fall 2020; and Caiden Marks, fall 2020 and spring 2021.
Umatilla: Guadalupe Flores, fall 2020; and Elijah Pine, fall 2020 and spring 2021.
