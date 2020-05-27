PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton recently announced the recipients of its annual scholarships. Each student will receive $1,000 for use at their college of choice.
First-year awardees, all 2020 graduates, include: Emily Rinehart (Stanford University, psychology); Ashlynn Madril (University of Washington, neuroscience); Redmond O’Hanlon (Oregon State University, law with a focus on engineering); Jenna Harrison (Brigham Young University, civil engineering); Remington Christensen (Chapman University, dance/business administration); Brody Ulrich (Oregon State University, pharmacology); Carissa Cooley (Eastern Oregon University, elementary education); Collin Taber (Southern Oregon University, performing arts); and Brittany Case (Pacific University, medical science).
The recipient of Altrusa’s 2020 Mary Bates Scholarship is Andrew Wolotira, who plans to study business and marketing at Blue Mountain Community College.
One second-year scholarship was awarded to Gabriel Umbarger, who is continuing his studies at Oregon State University in civil engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.