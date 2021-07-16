PENDLETON — Pendleton Foundation Trust has announced its 2021 scholarship awards.
The Jiggs and Maxine Fisk Memorial Scholarship of $5000 was awarded to Bella Baumgartner, who plans to attend Oregon State University to study psychology and political science.
Pendleton Foundation Trust scholarships in the amount of $2,500 were awarded to Johann Valera-Vega, who plans to study neuroscience at Arizona State University; and Katelyn Kelm, who will attend the University of Oregon to major in environmental studies and minor in Spanish.
Tyler Spratling was awarded the David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship of $2,500. He plans to major in teaching at OSU, with a minor in physics and chemistry.
And the Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Ellen Paulsen, who will use the $1,000 scholarship when she attends Blue Mountain Community College.
