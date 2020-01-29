PENSACOLA, Fla. — Meagan Flanagan, of Pendleton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Pensacola Christian College.
Flanagan is among approximately 1,000 students who receive undergraduate, masters, and doctoral degrees each year. These graduates will be recognized at PCC's 45th commencement ceremony, held on May 8, 2020.
Pensacola Christian College is a liberal arts college enrolling students from every state in the U.S. and from around the world. The College has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students (undergraduate, graduate, and seminary) and offers a variety of programs of study.
