GALESBURG, Ill. — Lydia Mitchell of Pendleton was awarded the ASSET Research Award from the Mogbo Sustainability Fund, which is a part of her participation in Knox College's ASSET Fellowship program.
Mitchell is a member of the class of 2021 and holds a major in political science and environmental science. Mitchell was recognized for the award at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
