PENDLETON — Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, a non-profit organization committed to advancing marketplace trust, has announced the 2021 Students of Integrity Scholarship recipients.
Marcus Allen of Pendleton received a $2,000 award for his written essay, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2SWanKo. The company awarded six scholarships to students from throughout the region.
“Smart consumers do their research. Be a smart consumer,” Allen said in his submission.
Allen is eager to pursue an engineering degree in “green design” with plans of attending Oregon State University to complete both undergraduate and graduate programs.
“Allen and all of the scholarship recipients embody the best and brightest of our future, and BBB is honored to help them take the next step in their educational careers,” said BBB GW+P President and CEO Tyler Andrew.
“Collectively, they demonstrate that integrity and curiosity are alive and well in young people preparing to become integral members of both the workforce and marketplace.”
BBB offers its scholarship annually to recognize high school juniors and seniors who personify and communicate ethics in the real world, as demonstrated through community service, personal integrity and academic accomplishments.
BBB Foundation’s selection committee and panel of third-party judges evaluated the submissions based on four criteria: 1) how well it represents a BBB value or brand; 1) the creativity and effort involved; 3) the content of the essay; and 4) number of positive votes from the community at large.
To learn more about the BBB Foundation and its scholarship program, visit https://www.trust-bbb.org/scholarship.
