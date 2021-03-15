SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Joseph GrosJacques, Kadysha Wood and Tabitha Keeler, all of Pendleton, have earned degrees from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
GrosJacques received a Master of Science, Management and Leadership. Wood earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction. Keeler was awarded a Bachelor of Science, Network Operations and Security.
WGU has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 4 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.
