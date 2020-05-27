PENDLETON — The Pendleton PEO Chapter CM recently announced three local recipients of an annual scholarship awarded to area women who are enrolled in medical professional programs.
This year's scholarship recipients include local graduates Shannon Hatley, a nursing student through BMCC; Makya Theis, a pre-dental student at George Fox University; and Elizabeth Olsen, a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine student at St. Matthew's University. Each recipient was awarded $1,000, to be used in their 2020-2021 academic year.
The scholarships are given each year in memory of a former member of Chapter CM, Alison Furnish, a Pendleton native and former surgical nurse who dedicated her time to Chapter CM after her retirement.
