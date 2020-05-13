SALT LAKE CITY — Sydney Cave of Pendleton has earned a Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8) degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
Since January 2, 2020, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates' areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age of those who graduated is 38 years old. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 178,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, courses allow students to study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter, allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
WGU also offers a robust scholarship program to its students. More information is available at https://www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships.html.
