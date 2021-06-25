PENDLETON — The following students have been awarded Rotary Club of Pendleton Don Fossatti Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 for the year 2021:
Pendleton High School: Bella Baumgartner, Kimberly Peck, Katelyn Kelm, Riley Brown and Callie Umbarger; Weston-McEwen High School: Victoria Vandenbos.
In addition, the club is awarded the William C. McHenry Memorial Scholarship, also for $2,000, to Elijah Sprenger of Helix High School.
Each scholarship was awarded in recognition of several factors, including the students’ academic qualifications and demonstrated ability to achieve success in their chosen field of study, financial need, and a reflection of the Rotary motto of service before self in the students’ lives.
For more information, contact Jennifer Currin at 541-310-9252.
