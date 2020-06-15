PENDLETON — The following students have been awarded Rotary Club of Pendleton Don Fossatti Scholarships for the year 2020:
Pendleton High School: Emily Rinehart , Collin Taber, Brittany Case; Pilot Rock High School: Kylie Gaines; Griswold High School (Helix): Alexis Leake.
In addition, the club awarded the John McBee Memorial Scholarship to Tanner Sweek of Pendleton High School.
Each scholarship is in the sum of $2,000 and was awarded in recognition of several factors, including the students’ academic qualifications and demonstrated ability to achieve success in their chosen field of study, financial need, and a reflection of the Rotary motto of service before self in the students’ lives.
