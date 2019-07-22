SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah congratulates 8,465 students who received their academic degrees on May 2, 2019, including Pendleton's Kadysha Reyes, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, and Stuart Robertson, who earned an Honors Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 31,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
