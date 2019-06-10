PENDLETON — The Pendleton PEO Chapter CM recently announced four local recipients of an annual scholarship awarded to area women who are enrolled in medical professional programs. The scholarships are given each year in memory of a former member of Chapter CM, Alison Furnish, a Pendleton native and former surgical nurse who dedicated her time to Chapter CM after her retirement.
This year's scholarships' recipients include Pendleton High School graduates Kaci Graber, a bio-chemistry student at OSU; Bailey Hilmick, a nursing student at Willamette University; Charla Simons, a labor/delivery nurse student at OSU; and Doria Sommerfield, a public health student at OSU. Each recipient was awarded $1,000 to be used in their 2019-20 academic year.
