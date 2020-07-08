PENDLETON — PEO Chapter EM of Pendleton has awarded the annual Phyllis Walnum Jambura Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to Pendleton High School graduate Cristal Ponce-Palomera.
Ponce-Palomera will begin her sophomore year at Western Oregon University in Monmouth this fall. Her goal is to become a Spanish medical translator.
