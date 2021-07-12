MILTON-FREEWATER — Helena Brinker of Milton-Freewater is a young lady with a career in mind, and she’s off to a good start.
Last month Brinker graduated from La Salle Catholic Preparatory High School in Milwaukie with a 4.0 grade point average. She is now a member of the National Honor Society and the German National Honor Society.
Brinker’s principal interests are chemistry and art, and she will continue her education by seeking a degree in chemical engineering through online courses at Oregon State University and attending classes at Clackamas Community College.
She’ll be assisted by a $2,000 PEO Marguerite Scholarship from the Oregon State Chapter of PEO. She was sponsored by the Milton-Freewater Chapter AP.
PEO is a philanthropic organization in which women celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and the stewardship of Cottey College. The organization seeks to motivate women to achieve their highest aspiration.
For more information about the PEO organization and scholarship program, contact Jean Ann Michell at 541-938-5516.
