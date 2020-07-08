PENDLETON — Reagan Sokoloski, a Pendleton High School senior, is the 2020 recipient of the $1,000 Roberta Frasier Anderson Diversity Scholarship, presented by PFLAG Pendleton Chapter.
During Sokoloski's four years at PHS, she was a member of the PHS Theater Productions group, 2016-20, and a Rhythmic Mode Dancer from 2016-19. She was voted Most Valuable Player in PHS Theater in 2017 and Rhythmic Mode Dancer of the Year in 2018. She was also a four-year member of the Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) at PHS and president/secretary of the club during the 2019-20 school year.
Sokoloski was actively involved in the daily activities of the PHS GSA, mentoring other students and planning the annual PHS Day of Silence held in April. According to her GSA advisor, “Reagan played a key role in helping the GSA grow. It wouldn’t be the same club without her.” Her leadership and commitment to equality helped create a more inclusive and welcoming environment at PHS.
She will attend Chemeketa Community College this fall, where she hopes to continue advancing social equality and inclusion for all by "accepting them exactly as they are."
PFLAG Pendleton established the Diversity Scholarship in Roberta Frasier Anderson's honor to recognize PHS graduating seniors who exemplify leadership and the commitment to social equality to which Anderson dedicated her life. Chartered in 2005, PFLAG Pendleton’s threefold mission includes support, education and advocacy for families with LGBTQIA+ children and for local LGBTQIA+ community members. For more information, email pflag.pendleton.or@gmail.com or call 541-966-8414 and leave a message.
