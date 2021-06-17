PENDLETON — Marcus Allen of Pendleton was recently awarded an Amazon Web Services inCommunities scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship, renewable for three years, was awarded to 40 students across the United States.
The scholarships are given to students who plan to pursue STEM-related education after high school. Application criteria include a student's academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, work experience, a statement of goals and aspirations, and a short essay on how one of the Amazon Leadership Principles relates to the applicant. Awardees must also demonstrate financial need.
Allen plans to study engineering, with a focus on "green design," the construction of eco-friendly buildings using sustainable and recyclable materials.
Scholarship applications are available in March of each year. For more information, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/awsincommunities/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.