PENDLETON — The Oregon Wheat Foundation announced it has awarded a total of nine $1,000 scholarships to qualifying high school seniors this year, representing eight counties or regions. Students were evaluated based on their community involvement, academic achievement and an essay on a wheat industry topic.
The foundation has awarded one of these scholarships to Umatilla County graduate Macy Rosselle.
Rosselle graduates from Pendleton High School with plans to study agribusiness and political science at Oklahoma State University. She is the daughter of Bob and Teri Rosselle of Duff Ranches, near Adams. Macy held leadership roles in FFA, earned highest honor roll all four years of high school, volunteered for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, and owns a livestock business.
The Oregon Wheat Foundation annually awards up to 12 scholarships for high school seniors. Scholarship awards may be made to a qualifying student from each of the participating counties, which include Baker/Union, Gilliam, Klamath, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Wallowa and Wasco. In addition, awards may be made in the Willamette Valley counties and in the Central Oregon counties.
The Oregon Wheat Foundation 2020-21 scholarship application period opens October 1, 2020.
