Two seniors at Pendleton High School, Morningstarr Redcrane and Vanessa Schmidt, have been named Ford Scholars by The Ford Family Foundation of Oregon.
Redcrane is a member of National Honor Society and competed for the PHS varsity cross-country and track teams. She will attend Oregon State University to major in biology and hopes to attend medical or dental school. Redcrane is grateful to her family for their support and encouragement, as well as Gregg, Cooley and her teachers.
“This scholarship is truly life changing, without it I would never have been able to attend my dream college. Being a Ford Scholar is truly a blessing. The biggest thank you to The Ford Family Foundation for helping make my biggest dream a reality,” said Redcrane.
Schmidt was on the varsity Rhythmic Mode dance team and team captain for two years. A member of National Honor Society and PHS Leadership, Schmidt will attend University of Portland, major in biology, and wants to attend medical school. She thanked Jill Gregg, PHS ASPIRE coordinator, her mother, Gloria Schmidt, and PHS teacher Sonia Cooley.
“I am very blessed and honored to be a Ford Scholar. I am able to go to my dream school while being debt free! I would like to thank The Ford Family Foundation for this amazing opportunity; they have changed my future and whole life for the better,” Schmidt said.
The Ford Scholars Program offers a comprehensive scholarship to help students succeed in college and beyond. In addition to a generous financial award, recipients receive academic guidance, leadership development, personal and professional support and access to the Ford Family alumni network. Up to 125 renewable scholarships are awarded each year to students from Oregon and Siskiyou County, California.
ASPIRE Coordinator Gregg said, “Being recognized as a Ford Scholar is a great achievement because not only are these students strong inside and outside the classroom, but they’ve been selected because of their potential as well. The Ford Scholarship makes college a financial reality for these students.”
For more information about the Ford Scholars Program, visit https://www.tfff.org/sites/default/files/FordScholarsInfoDec2018.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.