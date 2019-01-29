PILOT ROCK — The following Pilot Rock Jr./Sr. High School students were named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2018-19 academic year:
Sixth Grade: 4.0 gpa: Lillie Holman, Nakayla Myrland; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Maise Bensel, Presley Cartmell, Logan Ford, Kenzie Hoeft; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Sophia Helgeson, Caleb Price, Alison Warner, Emily Brown, Rylen Bronson, Hunter Fitzpatrick, Marek Fuhrmann, John McBride.
Seventh Grade: 4.0 gpa: Ali Smith, Mattie Thacker; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Paige Moffit, Jace Otteson, Grace Grimes, Magdalena Taylor, Lucas Reynolds, Bryson Baleztena, Brock Stelk; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Austin Ford, Broc Stelk, Austin Ford, Broc Erickson, Kayla Crook-Baker, Arianna-Mychelle Headley, Jaxynn Thurmond, Chase Corwin, Blaze Basye, Bailey Nolen, Jace Zollman.
Eighth Grade: 4.0 gpa: Hailey Dick, Malory Walborn; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Jenna Wells, McKenna Bray, Mason Campbell, Aiva Ellis, Montana Hamilton, Denise Sanchez; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Evan Hill, Teagen Thornton, Carley Hoeft, Joseph Crook-Baker, Jennifer Evoniuk, Kailee Clark.
Ninth Grade: 4.0 gpa: Jade Atkins, MacKenzie Bennett, Natalie Lankford, Madyson Moffit; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Dezarae Putnam, Wyatt Stillman, Madison Lunzmann; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Kaidence Fine, Dakota Martin, Vanessa Winks, Anthony Fitzgerald, Gauge Hill, Coen Little, Emily Lambert.
Tenth Grade: 4.0 gpa: Rylee Bray, Tanner Corwin, Brooke Howland, Kevin Price, Caden Thornton, Riley Waggoner; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Christina Humphrey, Nicole Shattuck, Jenna Collins, Kathlene Kinney; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Joleah Jeffers, Kody Johnson, Erin Zacharias, Tel Thacker, Brooke-Lynne Basye, Lillie Brewer, Gabrielle Humphrey, Kade Koberstein, Nya Van Pelt.
Eleventh Grade: 4.0 gpa: Logan Weinke; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Alice Fitzgerald, Brielle Howland; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Kimberly Crumbliss, Kylie Gaines, Eli Nash, Andrea Tabor, Madison Noggle, Ember Russell.
Twelfth Grade: 4.0 gpa: Mireya Atkins, Kaitelyn Evans, Carly Smethers, Bryson Thornton, Olivia Warner; 3.86-3.5 gpa: Megan Van Pelt, Christian Haskell, Saber Harp, Victoria Walker; 3.43-3.0 gpa: Maya Hathaway, Austin Makin, Arron Smith, Cade Munkers, Breann Baleztena, Justin Smith, Grace Austin.
