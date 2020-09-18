SPOKANE, Wash. — Laura Ponce of Boardman has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for Summer Quarter 2020. Students on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.
SCC is one of two colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district, which is the second largest community college district in the state, serving six counties in a 12,000-square-mile area. CCS offers high-quality academic and transfer degrees, career-technical and eLearning degree and certificate programs, business and community training, and adult basic education and literacy services, enrolling about 30,000 students throughout northeastern Washington.
