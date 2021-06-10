PILOT ROCK — A Pilot Rock High School senior was surprised with lunch and a presentation at the weekly group gathering of Rocky Ridge Quilters on Thursday, June 3, at White Eagle Grange near Pilot Rock.
Joleah Jeffers, the daughter of Harley and Dawn Jeffers of Pilot Rock, was awarded the quilters' annual $1,000 scholarship, and then was presented a one-of-a-kind art quilt to keep her warm as she continues on the college leg of her education.
The quilt project was a part of Rocky Ridge Quilters' continuing quilt education, facilitated through the Blue Mountain Community College Trust. Each year a "grad quilt" is a major project for all group members who are able to participate. This year's effort was headed by RRQ charter member Denise Owen.
Beginning as a concept in fall 2020, a block painting class was held in January, which Owen taught, using fabric paint on batik fabrics. The quilt blocks were laid flat to dry, the paint was heat set, and the blocks placed on a design wall. The blocks then were joined, a "sandwich" was made with quilt batting and fabric backing, and the quilt was completed by machine quilting and a hand-finished binding. The group finished the process during a "binding party," and finally a quilt label was attached detailing its construction and the people involved.
Rocky Ridge Quilters is committed to the Pilot Rock community, its young people, furthering traditional education, passing on time-honored traditions in quilting and continuing education on all levels of quilting, from beginner to advanced. Drop in Thursdays at 9 a.m. at White Eagle Grange, 43828 White Eagle Road, off South Highway 395, for free quilting lessons (donations are welcome) and an old-fashioned potluck lunch at noon — bring a side dish or dessert; main dish and coffee are provided.
