BOARDMAN – Jose Ruiz-Nino, Class of 2021 valedictorian at Riverside Jr./Sr. High, was recently accepted to Stanford University.
David Norton, Riverside principal, said Ruiz-Nino is a student who has been extremely focused and driven to reach his goals, especially the goal to become the first person in his family to attend college.
During his high school career at Riverside, Ruiz-Nino participated in band, baseball and FBLA, was an ASB Officer and was a member of the National Honor Society. While participating in all of these activities, Ruiz-Nino continued to push himself academically, and when he graduates will have earned 57 college credits.
Ruiz-Nino said, “I wouldn’t be in this position, honestly, if it wasn’t for the teachers and staff in Boardman. All the way from elementary school to now, all of them have pushed me to excel academically and they were always there to support me.”
Ruiz-Nino is the recipient of a full academic scholarship at Stanford.
Principal Norton said he is extremely proud of Ruiz-Nino and what he represents. “Jose is an outstanding person, he will do anything he can to help others. He has spent countless hours volunteering in our community, and he brightens the room with his personality. Jose will be missed at Riverside, and we wish him the best of luck in his future,” Norton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.