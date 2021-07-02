SALT LAKE CITY — Clara Robertson of Pendleton graduated from the University of Utah as one of 8,442 graduates in the Class of 2021 during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 6, 2021.
Robertson earned a bachelor's degree in international studies.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world. With over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine, the university prepares students to live and compete in the global workplace.
