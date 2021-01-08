STILLWATER, Okla. — Macy Rosselle of Adams was named to the honor roll for the fall 2020 semester at Oklahoma State University. She is majoring in agriculture business.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
