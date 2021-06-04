STILLWATER, Okla. — Macy Rosselle of Adams was named to the Oklahoma State University President's List for the spring 2021 semester. Rosselle is majoring in agriculture with a minor in ag business.
Students named to the President's List must complete 12 or more hours with a GPA of 4.0.
