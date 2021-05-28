PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon boards of directors recently awarded scholarships to students from Pendleton-area high schools who volunteer their time to make the annual rodeo and night show a success, and maintain a high standard of academics.
Pendleton Round-Up scholarships in the amount of $2,500 were awarded to Pendleton seniors Mackenzie Burke, Chelsea Kendrick, Abigayle McFetridge, Lainey Meistadt and Sidney Schreier, and Pilot Rock's Riley Waggoner.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships from Happy Canyon were Burke, Kendrick, Neistadt, Schreier and Waggoner, and Pendleton's Delaney Duchek.
