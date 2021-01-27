SPOKANE, Wash. — Yesenia Campos of Hermiston and Laura Ponce of Boardman were among 2,277 students on the Spokane Community College honor roll for the 2020 fall quarter, which ended in December. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade point average of 3.0 or above in fall quarter.
SCC is one of two community colleges within the Community Colleges of Spokane district. It is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, but it also offers associate degrees that are transfer-ready for those going into universities. SCC serves about 22,000 students annually with a main campus in east Spokane, five other locations in rural areas of northeastern Washington and a program in the Airway Heights Correctional Center.
