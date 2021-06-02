PENDLETON — Pendleton PEO Chapter EM is pleased to announce the award of PEO sisterhood scholarships for 2021-22 to local women Katelyn Kelm, Aimee Gunter, Virginia Kerns and Cristal Ponce-Palomera.
Kelm, an environmental studies major at the University of Oregon, was awarded a $2,000 Marguerite Scholarship.
Gunter was awarded a $3,400 Oregon Scholarship, funded by the Lois New McElveny Fund. She is majoring in elementary education at Eastern Oregon University.
Kerns, studying occupational therapy at Pacific University, was awarded a $1,250 Oregon Scholarship.
Spanish major Ponce-Palomera was awarded a $1,000 Oregon Scholarship to continue at Eastern Oregon University.
The awards are based on academic achievement, leadership, civic responsibilities, community service and need.
