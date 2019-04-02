PENDLETON — Two Pendleton High School softball players, Kira McGlothan and Aspen Garton, have been chosen by Pendleton’s Rick Rohde for his annual scholarship awards.
Both young women were members of the 2018 5A Oregon State Championship team.
The scholarships, for $2,000 each, are awarded each year to female scholar-athletes with a grade point average of 3.5 or better. This is the fifth year Rohde has honored PHS athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.