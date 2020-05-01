SPOKANE, Wash. — Community Colleges of Spokane recently listed students on its honor roll for winter quarter, which ended in March. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Huntyr Hamilton of Pendleton and Brianna Rice of Hermiston were among those named to the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll. Laura Ponce of Boardman earned a place on the honor roll at Spokane Community College.
SFCC serves about 7,600 students. It is renowned for its theater, music and fine arts as well as exceptional STEM programs. About 60 percent of its graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities. Other students pursue career or technical degrees or certificates. SFCC has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman.
SCC is known for its programs in career and technical training as well as its apprenticeship programs, but it also offers associates degrees that are transfer-ready for those going into universities. SCC serves about 22,000 students annually.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
