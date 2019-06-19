Nearly a dozen area students have received a financial boost to further their education from a St. Anthony Hospital scholarship program. Receiving the top award of $1,000 were Lily Williams and Hannah Christman.
Williams, who is enrolled at California Polytechnic State University, is studying biomedical engineering. Christman, a 2019 Griswold High School graduate, plans to study biology/neuroscience at the University of Montana.
The scholarships are funded with 100% of the profits from Inspirations, the hospital’s gift shop. The program provides scholarships to students that are interested in pursuing a career in the health care field. Students who are currently enrolled in a college or university program and recent high school graduates are eligible to apply for the scholarships.
Other recipients who are currently enrolled in school include: Jodi Primus ($500), a nursing student at Blue Mountain Community College; Sara Weinke ($250), who’s majoring in nursing at the University of Portland; and Brigitte Jimenez ($250), who’s is in the occupational therapy assistant program at Linn-Benton Community College.
Other high school winners: Heppner High School graduates, who both received $500, are Jacee Currin, who plans to major in nursing at Montana State University, and Claire Grieb, who will study psychology at Western Oregon University; Pendleton High School graduates, who each received $250, Samuel Attridge, who will major in biohealth sciences at Oregon State University; Kathleen Bradt, who plans to study psychology at Whitworth University, and Rylee Parker, who will study nursing at Western Oregon University; and Weston-McEwen High School graduate Sierra Scheibner ($250) plans to study dental assisting at the College of Western Idaho.
For more about the scholarship program, contact Emily Smith, at emilysmith@chiwest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.