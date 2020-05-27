PENDLETON — Six local students have received scholarships from St. Anthony Hospital Volunteer Services. Three college students and three high school students were chosen to receive the awards.
College students earning scholarships were Lindsey Roach ($1,000), attending Eastern Washington University to study occupational therapy; Hannah Christman ($500), studying biology/neuroscience at the University of Montana; and Shannon Hatley ($500), a nursing student at Blue Mountain Community College.
Umatilla County high school students receiving scholarships were Ashlynn Madril of Pendleton High School ($1,000), who intends to study neuroscience at Colorado State University; Weston-McEwen’s Ellie Scheibner ($500), who will attend Montana State University to study nursing; and McLoughlin High School graduate McKiley Reichert ($500), a prospective nursing student at Washington State University.
