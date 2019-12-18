PENDLETON — The following Sunridge Middle School Bronc Pride Award winners for the months of November and December are either consistently modeling high expectations related to readiness, respect and responsibility, or have recently experienced recognizable growth in one or all of these areas:
Sixth Grade: Gavin Kilmer, Ashley Salvador-Winks, John Fagan, Rainah Buckle, Hailey Erickson, Gabriel Warren, Area Cowapoo, Jada Bosworth, Nevaeh Castillo, Kherington English, Trenton Ellis, Sophia Edwards, Jorden Fitzpatrick, Matilda Allen, Laney Irwin, Hayden Bonifer, Jimmy Zhang, Maura McShane, and Tesla Williams.
Seventh Grade: Jackson Rohde, Bella Sanchez, Sara Bidlen, Dylan Page, Kindle Spencer, Malana Spencer, Tiernan McDaniel, Cash Paullus, Faith Olson, Annie Glover, and Hazel Buderus.
Eighth Grade: Julianne Jones, Jazmine Parsons, Rylee Turk, Riggin Burgess, Ellie Monkman, Elsie Wilson, Mackenzie Walker, Aubrey Harrison, Gage Strzelczyk, Genevive Le Gore, Tessa Ayers, Brandon Treloar, Madaline Schumacher, A.J. Jones, Michelle Ellis, Nick Alexander, Eli Spencer, and Claire Stratton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.