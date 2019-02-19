PENDLETON — The following students earned recognition as Sunridge Middle School Bronc Pride Award winners for the month of January. Recipients these special awards are either consistently modeling high expectations related to readiness, respect and responsibility, or have recently experienced recognizable growth in one or all of these areas.
Sixth Grade: Angel Aguilera, Eric Baisley, Carter Cary, Griffen Coiner, Katelyn Demianew, Anson Dressler, Zoie Garcia, Miia Herranen, Art Hill, William Huber, Oscar Huesties, Addison Jones, Georgia Lieuallen, Layne Prinkey, Liam Sheoships, Malana Spencer, Atticus Tesch, Juan Valladares-Galvan and Adrianna Zamarripa.
Seventh Grade: Nick Alexander, Chloe Alferez, Cali Alanis, Alex Arizaga, Kacie Atkinson, Tessa Ayers, Ben Barhyte, Trey Boston, Alyssa Cruz, Aubrey Harrison, Drew Hathaway, Victoria Farrell, Ashtyn Larsen, Natasha Martin, Baron Moses, Terry Nowland, Sydni Satterwhite, Milre Sherman, Alison Spratling and Claire Wildbill.
Eighth Grade: Gonzolo Arthur, Dossie Bates, Sophie Bronson, Gabby Brown, Jackson Davis, Charlie Mae Franklin, Simon Johnson, Aubrey Lehnert, Tegan Lentz, Aleece Primmer, Bryan Rosas, Saint Schimmel, Olivia Schrader, Adam Smith, Abby Thorne, Adam Thorne, Leona Wemm-Martin and Dilubch Yaoch.
