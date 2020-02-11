PENDLETON — The following students were named Bronc Pride Award winners at Sunridge Middle School for the month of January. Recipients of these awards are either consistently modeling high expectations related to readiness, respect and responsibility, or have recently experienced recognizable growth in one or all of these areas.
Sixth Grade: Daisy Arbogast, Destiny Cerda, Lorenzo Corona-Rodriguez, Kacey Cooper, Kamia Dick, Cittalli Garcia, Hunter Henderson, Marilla Holden, Devin McIntosh, Shaylynn Peterson, Riley Roberts, Hadlee Wallace, Landon Willman and Jimmy Zhang.
Seventh Grade: Esperanza Apodaca, Ava Dow, Bailie Moore, Harley Popp and Gavin Spenst.
Eighth Grade: Jocelyn Allen, Melanie Boatman, Owen Clark, Mykalya Comstock, Rene Cruz-Ortega, Andrea Eicholz, Jairo Gachupin-Alferez, Joe Jensen, Ellie Monkman and Grace Pitner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.