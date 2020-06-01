PENDLETON — Tanner Sweek of Pendleton High School has received the Tom Clark citizen athlete scholarship in the amount of $1,000. He will use that at the college of his choice.
Tanner plans on attending Eastern Oregon University, majoring in pre-med and playing football for the Mounties. He graduated with a 4.0 gpa and also participated in football, basketball and track.
