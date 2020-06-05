PENDLETON — P.E.O. Chapter BJ awarded college scholarships to three local women for the 2020-2021 school year.
Kyra Ford of Pendleton received the P.E.O. Chapter BJ Blue Mountain Community College Scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Ford is beginning her second year of nursing prerequisites with plans to become a registered nurse.
Emily Rinehart of Pendleton and Ellie Scheibner of Athena each received the P.E.O. Chapter BJ High School Scholarship in the amount of $1,250. Rinehart plans to attend Stanford University to study psychology, and Scheibner plans to attend Montana State University to study nursing.
Chapter BJ awards this scholarship annually to exceptional women like Ford, Rinehart and Scheibner. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for women around the world.
