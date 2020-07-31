LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming listed Bryce Thul of Adams on its 2020 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 GPA for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW is a nationally recognized research institution with accomplished faculty and world-class facilities. Offering 200 areas of study, UW provides an environment for success. A low student/faculty ratio allows for individual instruction and attention, and undergraduates often participate in cutting-edge research projects.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at: www.uwyo.edu.
