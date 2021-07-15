LARAMIE, Wyoming — Bryce Thul of Adams was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Wyoming.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
