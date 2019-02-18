AZUSA, Calif. — Hermiston resident and Azusa Pacific University student Sidney Tovey made the academic Deans' List at APU.
A performance/violin major, Tovey is honored for a fall semester 2018 academic standing of 3.5 or better grade-point average. Tovey is joined by 1,976 other students receiving the same honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.