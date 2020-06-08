MOSCOW, Idaho — The following local students were named to the spring Dean's List at the University of Idaho:
Athena: Sara von Borstel (art and architecture), Alyssa Finifrock (movement science); Helix: Bethany Newtson (agricultural and extension education), Gavin Newtson (soil and water systems); Hermiston: Madison Anderholm (mathematics); Milton-Freewater: Connor Leahy (plant sciences), Soledad Villalpando (family and consumer science); Pendleton: Dani Moore (art and architecture), Kristin Williams (art and architecture), Lawson Denny (computer science).
A total of 2,449 students qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, which ended May 15. To qualify for the Dean’s List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
