MOSCOW, Ida. — The following local students were named to the fall 2019 semester honor roll at the University of Idaho:
Athena: Alyssa Finifrock, Sara von Borstel; Helix: Bethan Newtson, Gavin Newtson; Hermiston: Madison Anderholm; Milton-Freewater: Connor Leahy, Soledad Villalpando; Pendleton: Dani Moore, Grayson Hughbanks.
More than 2,600 students qualified for the U of I Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be included in the Dean’s List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester. The fall 2019 semester ended December 20.
