MOSCOW, Idaho — A total of 2,815 students qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at the University of Idaho, which ended Dec. 18, 2020. To qualify for the Dean’s List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.
Local students earning a place on the list included:
Athena: Alyssa Finifrock, movement sciences, and Sara von Borstel, art and architecture; Boardman: Arik Corpus, mechanical engineering; Helix: Bethany Newtson, agricultural and extension education, and Gavin Newtson, soil and water systems; Hermiston: Ellery Jones, plant sciences, and Madison Anderholm, mathematics and statistical sciences; Milton-Freewater: Connor Leahy, plant sciences; Pendleton: Dani Moore, art and architecture.
