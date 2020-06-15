HERMISTON — Umatilla Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce that 14 individuals have received $3,000 college scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic school year, for a total of $42,000 in awards. Of the total, five are in college and nine graduated from area high schools this spring.
“We are grateful we can act on behalf of UEC’s membership to enrich our communities by offering these scholarships,” said Robert Echenrode, UEC general manager and CEO. “We wish these recipients the best in their future studies.”
The recipients include:
· Laura Ponce, a 2015 Riverside High graduate, studying diagnostic medical sonography at Spokane Community College.
· Fabian Meza, a 2018 Riverside High graduate, Studying computer science at Oregon State University.
· Zulema Gaytan, a 2019 Riverside High graduate, in the nursing program at Western Oregon University.
· Nicole Phillips, a 2019 Irrigon High graduate, studying marketing and digital media at College of Idaho.
· Kellie Zepeda, a 2017 Hermiston High graduate, will receive a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at Oregon State in fall 2021 and will seek a doctoral degree in physical therapy.
· Jazlyn Romero, a 2020 Hermiston High graduate, will study business administration at Oregon State University.
· Eliana Esparza, a 2020 Hermiston High graduate, will study entrepreneurship at Linfield College.
· Josie Goodrich, a 2020 Hermiston graduate, will study criminal justice law enforcement administration at Washington State University.
· Kelson Robertson, a 2020 Hermiston High graduate, will study accounting at Blue Mountain Community College.
· Cloe McMichael, a 2020 Nixyaawii Community School graduate, will study education and history at Oregon State University.
· Ellie Scheibner, a 2020 Weston-McEwen graduate, will study nursing at Montana State University.
· Tyanna Van Pelt, a 2020 Nixyaawii Community School graduate, will study chemistry at Oregon State.
· Jazmin Macias, a 2020 Hermiston graduate, will study biology on a pre-med track at the University of Washington.
· Emily Wadkins, a 2020 Hermiston High graduate, will study elementary education at Eastern Oregon University.
The UEC scholarship program is available to the utility’s cooperative members and their dependent children. Deadline for 2021 scholarship applications will be March 1, 2021, through the state’s Office of Student Access & Completion (OSAC) scholarship application process.
For more information, please visit www.umatillaelectric.com or call UEC at 541-567-6414.
