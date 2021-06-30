HERMISTON — Umatilla Electric Cooperative is pleased to announce that 14 students will receive $3,000 college scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic school year, for a total of $42,000 in awards. “We are thankful we can offer these scholarships on behalf of the UEC membership,” said Robert Echenrode, UEC general manager and CEO. “We wish these students the best in their future studies.”
•Cooper Szasz, a 2021 graduate of Riverside High School, will attend Oregon State University to study animal science and eventually become a veterinarian.
•Jose Puerta, a 2021 graduate of Riverside High School, will attend Portland State University to study business administration.
•Zulema Gaytan, a 2019 Riverside High graduate, is in the nursing program at Western Oregon University.
•Kellie Zepeda, a 2017 Hermiston High graduate and 2021 OSU graduate, will continue her education at Western University of Health Sciences to obtain a doctoral degree in physical therapy.
•Jazlyn Romero, a 2020 Hermiston High graduate, is studying business administration at OSU.
•Trent Durfey, a 2019 Umatilla High School graduate, is studying pre-medicine at Carroll College, Helena, Montana.
•Cora McCann, 2021 graduate of Stanfield Secondary School, will study kinesiology and exercise science at OSU.
•Josie Goodrich, a 2020 Hermiston High School graduate, is attending Washington State University with plans to become a criminal justice lawyer.
•Madison Ashbeck, a 2021 graduate of Heppner High School, will attend Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) to study to become a radiographer.
•Alyssa Keene, a 2018 graduate of Griswold High School, Helix, is studying business administration at BMCC.
•Cloe McMichael, a 2020 Nixyaawii Community School graduate, is studying natural resources at OSU.
•Nadine Ferguson, a 2021 graduate of Hermiston High School, plans to attend Portland State University to major in data science and mathematics.
•Courtnee West, a 2021 graduate of Hermiston High School, will attend OSU to study elementary education.
•Emily Wadkins, a 2020 Hermiston High graduate, is studying elementary education at Eastern Oregon University.
UEC also announced that Hermiston High School graduate Shawn Pourier is the recipient of the cooperative’s $3,000 Lineman College Scholarship for 2021. He plans to attend Northwest Lineman College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.