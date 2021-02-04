PARKVILLE, Mo. — Agil Karimov of Kansas City, Missouri, a graduate of Umatilla High School, earned a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Park University during its virtual fall 2020 commencement exercises.
The university had 607 students eligible to graduate — 260 students received a master’s degree and/or a graduate certificate, and 347 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
