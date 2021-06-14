CORVALLIS — More than 7,000 students representing all 36 of Oregon’s counties, all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s Class of 2021.
Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Adams: Kohler R. Betts, BS, civil engineering.
Athena: Amie J. Coffman, BS, agricultural sciences; Anna L. Gilsdorf, BS, kinesiology.
Boardman: Vikiangeles Coria, BS, environmental sciences; Taylor R. Hamby, Honors BS, biology; Stephanie M. Mendoza, MBA, business administration; Xenia V. Mendoza, BA, sociology; Jennifer R. Pena, BS, design and innovation management; Edith E. Velasco, BS, human development and family sciences.
Echo: Devin M. Sather, BS, cum laude, computer science.
Heppner: Jessica M. Kempken, BS, biohealth sciences; Morgan L. Orem, BS, agricultural sciences.
Hermiston: Evan N. Douglass, BS, accountancy; Nikkole S. Duitsman, BS, zoology; Kevin A. Guardado, BS, biohealth sciences; Darian Martin, BA, summa cum laude, psychology; Rachel Martin, BS, zoology; Carla S. Medel, BA, psychology; Antonio Ortiz, BS, construction engineering management; Cedar D. Warman, Ph.D, botany and plant pathology; Kellie Zepeda, BS, kinesiology; Laura C. Zepeda, BS, kinesiology; James A. Zwiefelhofer, BFA, graphic design.
Ione: Austin R. Carter, BS, natural resources.
Irrigon: Asusena M. Flores, BA, sociology, BS, human development and family sciences; Brandy Quezada-Hermosillo, BS, cum laude, human development and family sciences.
Lexington: Logan S. Grieb, BS, marketing; Weston J. Putman, BS, business administration.
Milton-Freewater: Kayla J. Johnson, BS, forestry; Jessica Romero, BS, zoology; Alexxus O. Shelton, BS, human development and family sciences; Kristi L. Stanford, Ph.D, pharmacy, Pharm.D (4-year); Michael E. Waliser, BS, agricultural sciences; Ulises Zaragoza, BS, summa cum laude, computer science.
Pendleton: Eve S. Broughton, BS, agricultural sciences; Gerardo Chavez, BS, kinesiology; Cameron M. Clark, BS, natural resources; Katherine E. Jardine, BS, business administration; Layton T. Kirsch, BS, kinesiology; Stephen T. Machado, BS, biology; Jared A. Marquardt, BS, business information systems; Abby L. Rinehart, BS, summa cum laude, human development and family sciences; Devon S. Roe, BS, agricultural sciences; Margaretta C. Scanlan, BA, political science; Jordan W. Schmidt, BS, business administration; Sarah C. Short, BS, public health; Nathan R. Som, BS, economics; Tayler L. Suttle, BS, business administration; Brayden J. Tremper, BS, computer science; Jacob J. Wallis, BS, design and innovation management.
Stanfield: Ulises N. Ibarra, BS, electrical and computer engineering.
Umatilla: Samantha M. Ball, BS, summa cum laude, public health; Hunter J. Cook, BS, management; Ashley L. Durning, BS, agricultural sciences; Diego Soto-Leon, BS, psychology.
Weston: Juniper M. Cosner, BS, magna cum laude, agricultural sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.